Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.