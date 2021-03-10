PiplCoin Achieves Market Cap of $372,660.14 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 121.9% against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $372,660.14 and approximately $583.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00056106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.47 or 0.00795365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041094 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

