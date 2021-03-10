PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 231.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $583,516.20 and approximately $717.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00726784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038740 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

