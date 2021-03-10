PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.88. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

About PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

