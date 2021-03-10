Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $405,156.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $59.53 million and $405,156.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00255852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00087813 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

