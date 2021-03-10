Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.49 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $61.49 million and approximately $306,564.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00240124 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00090933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 196.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

