PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $4,657.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4,071.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

