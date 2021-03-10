PirateCash Price Hits $0.0909 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $4,657.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

