Pirl (PIRL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $969.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $194,180.09 and approximately $969.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.23 or 0.03228805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.82 or 0.00361146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.00990798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00393346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00338901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00248297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

