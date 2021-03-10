PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. PIVX has a market cap of $74.28 million and $1.40 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

