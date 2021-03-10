Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Up 5.5%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.63. 573,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 663,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXLW. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $152.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 6,683.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513,063 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 258,463 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.