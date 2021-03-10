Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $29,408.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded 168.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 147.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048797 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

