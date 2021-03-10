Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,147. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.