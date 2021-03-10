Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.82.
Shares of PLNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,147. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
