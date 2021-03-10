Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,147. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after acquiring an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

