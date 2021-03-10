Playa Hotels & Resorts to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

