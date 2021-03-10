PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Price Up 6%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 239,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 359,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.