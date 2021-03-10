PlayFuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.90 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00052693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.76 or 0.00726269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

