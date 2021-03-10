Playkey Price Reaches $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $460,848.24 and $113,976.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00735106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

