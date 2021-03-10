Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Pluralsight worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $798,164. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

