POA (POA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,380,402 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
