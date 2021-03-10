Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $35,150.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049118 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

