Polkadot Market Capitalization Tops $35.95 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $35.95 billion and $3.61 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.00503403 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,054,248,444 coins and its circulating supply is 918,417,093 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

