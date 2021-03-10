Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $415.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for $398.40 or 0.00704418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00508331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00073764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.25 or 0.00527350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00076653 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

