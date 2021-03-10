PolySwarm Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $15.18 million and $55,300.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.