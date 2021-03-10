Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.99 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00005021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $142.99 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00784764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

