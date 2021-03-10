Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Up to $540.00

Shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06), but opened at GBX 568 ($7.42). Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at GBX 586 ($7.66), with a volume of 11,966 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £270.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 532.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

