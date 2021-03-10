POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Trading Down 9%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.01 and last traded at $63.53. 608,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 183,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

