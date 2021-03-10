Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $6.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.08 million and the lowest is $6.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $3.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

PSTL stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.