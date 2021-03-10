Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Sells $50,825.60 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60.
NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
