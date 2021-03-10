Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Sells $50,825.60 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $2,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Potbelly by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

