Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $23,408.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $23,408.00.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Potbelly by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.