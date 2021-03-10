Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $23,408.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $23,408.00.
Shares of PBPB opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
