PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $12,416.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,986.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.08 or 0.03246525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00360732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.00991388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00393113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.00337217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00241214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021528 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,867,323 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

