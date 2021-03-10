PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 906.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.