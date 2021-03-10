Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$31.97 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

POW has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

