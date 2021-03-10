PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,521.53

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,521.53 ($19.88) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.86), with a volume of 111473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475 ($19.27).

The company has a market cap of £646.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,360.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.