PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

