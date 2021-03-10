PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

