Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.58. 711,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,160,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,928,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,378,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 128,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

