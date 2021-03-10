Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Premier worth $41,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 88.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Premier by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

PINC stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

