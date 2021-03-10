Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMOIY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $421.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

