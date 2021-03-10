Premium Brands (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.46. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$110.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.