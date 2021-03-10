PressOne Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, PressOne has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $6,173.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

