PRIA Price Up 27.2% This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. PRIA has a total market cap of $776,203.09 and $27,450.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00019797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00496529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00067240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072813 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00543704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00075929 BTC.

PRIA Token Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

PRIA Token Trading

