Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 322.5% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,411,282 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

