Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,695 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of LivaNova worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LivaNova by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

