Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,955 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of TechTarget worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

