Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,589 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Tennant worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:TNC opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,437,595 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

