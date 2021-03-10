Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 897,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $773.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

