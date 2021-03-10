Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 52,603 Shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS:GDVD opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

