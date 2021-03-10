Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Commercial Metals worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

