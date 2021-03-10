Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 90,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

